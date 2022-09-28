Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

