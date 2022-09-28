Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 685.7% in September

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Williams Rowland Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 61.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,022,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 768,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRAC remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

