William Blair Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $123.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.