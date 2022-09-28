WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.78

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.78 and traded as low as $127.07. WEX shares last traded at $127.62, with a volume of 489,009 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

WEX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

