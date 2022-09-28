WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

