Wells Fargo & Company Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $516.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $516.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

