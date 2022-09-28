Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

