Weaver Consulting Group Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 20,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,277. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

