Weaver Consulting Group Has $690,000 Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,228 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

