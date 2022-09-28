Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.92 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 90,888 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 213,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

