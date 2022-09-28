Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.94. 50,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

