VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 226.46% and a negative net margin of 15,698.45%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

