Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Volcon by 250.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Volcon has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 428.98% and a negative net margin of 979.73%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

