Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 313.8% in September

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 16,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.