VidyX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,536.00 (VIDYX)

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. VidyX has a market cap of $849,415.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VidyX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VidyX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VidyX Coin Profile

VidyX’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VidyX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VidyX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

