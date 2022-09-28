Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 1,023,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VITFF shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of VITFF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 33,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $16.22.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

