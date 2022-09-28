Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Shares of VRA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen decreased their price target on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

