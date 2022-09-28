Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

VEOEY stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

