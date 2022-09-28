Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 68.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 343,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.95.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

