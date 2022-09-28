Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
VASO stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Wednesday. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,422. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.34. Vaso has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Vaso Company Profile
