Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

