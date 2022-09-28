Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $180.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

