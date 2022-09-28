Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

