Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. 14,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

