Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.98.

Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

