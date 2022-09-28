Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

