Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $113.62 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

