Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

