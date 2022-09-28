Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.