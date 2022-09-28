Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 15.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.41. 90,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

