Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.05

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 125159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

