Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.05

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 125159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
