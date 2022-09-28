Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $180,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 75,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

