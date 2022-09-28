Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 11th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

VGRO traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.48. 121,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$33.13.

