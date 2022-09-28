Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

