Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,356,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $544,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.