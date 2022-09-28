Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3711 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VCE stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.11. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a one year low of C$39.89 and a one year high of C$48.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.