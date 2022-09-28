Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of VCNS stock traded up 0.37 on Wednesday, reaching 25.00. 7,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.74 and a 200-day moving average of 26.07. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a one year low of 24.63 and a one year high of 29.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.