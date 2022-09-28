Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. 128,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,944. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

