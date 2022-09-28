Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vale by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,115,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 659,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vale by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 177,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vale by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,326,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.