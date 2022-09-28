Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 564,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

