Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.