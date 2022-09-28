USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.04. USD Partners shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 42,494 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 261.10%. On average, analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.1235 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also

