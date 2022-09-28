US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.
About US Nuclear
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.