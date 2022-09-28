US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

