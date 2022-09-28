Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of UNRV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 611,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,318. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
