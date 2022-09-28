Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UNRV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 611,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,318. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.