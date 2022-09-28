United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.39. 128,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

