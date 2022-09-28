United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.90

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 1194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.