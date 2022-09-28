UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.30

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

