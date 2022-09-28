TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 2,399.2% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

