Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
