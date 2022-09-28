Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 404.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 176,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 135,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 92,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

NYSE TRQ opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $32.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

